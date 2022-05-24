2 officers involved in crash with driver in downtown Houston while responding to burglary incident: HPD

Two officers with the Houston Police Department and a driver were involved in a crash in downtown Houston Tuesday as the officers were responding to a burglary call, investigators said.

HOUSTON – Two officers with the Houston Police Department and a driver were involved in a crash in downtown Houston Tuesday as the officers were responding to a burglary call, investigators said.

It happened at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Bastrop Street around 1:15 p.m.

According to investigators, the patrol vehicle had on emergency lights and was traveling when the driver of a white Toyota collided with the patrol vehicle at the intersection.

Other than some minor scratches, police said no one was transported to the hospital.

Officers said the man driving the Toyota showed no signs of intoxication.