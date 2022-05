Crews continue to work on a large pothole that formed on I-10 East near SH 99.

A large pothole has shut down three lanes at I-10 eastbound near SH 99, according to deputies with Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said in a Facebook post that TxDOT crews are currently fixing a “large hole” that formed in the center lane of the highway.

Only one lane of traffic is open. It is unknown when all lanes will reopen.

