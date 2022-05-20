Sunshine’s Vegan opens in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Family, friends, and loyal customers attended the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Sunshine’s Vegan restaurant. Sunshine’s Health Food Store & Vegetarian Deli has served the Houston community for over 30 years and opened its second location, located at 1202 Lockwood, on Saturday.

“I never imagined, over 30 years ago, cooking food on a small George Foreman grill would lead to our family owning and operating not one but two locations in Houston. We thank the community for celebrating with us,” said Sunshine’s co-owner Arga Bourgeois.

Arga and her father started the business because there was a need in the Black community for healthy food options. The new location is in an area with limited access to affordable and nutritious food, also known as a food desert.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food deserts are “areas that lack access to affordable fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat milk, and other foods that make up the full range of a healthy diet.” Access can be impaired or limited by several factors, such as income, location, time, and the ability to travel to a store. Sunshine’s, sourcing from local Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) farmers and growers, will offer cooked meals and have a small market to purchase fruits, vegetables, and spices.

The family-owned establishment opened in 1983. Vergis “Sunshine” Bourgeois and his daughter, Arga, a committed vegetarian, operate one of Houston’s first health food stores serving raw and cooked vegetarian dishes.

Sunshine’s Vegan will continue providing healthy, vegetarian food options. An all-inclusive one-stop shop for vegan wellness, education, and healthy food options, it is known for delicious vegetarian food, refreshing raw salads, and fresh fruit juices. The new location will be where the community can gather for live music and entertainment.

“Sunshine’s stocks dietary supplements, all-natural detox products, healthy vegetarian grocery items, and educational books. We are truly a one-stop-shop for your vegan needs. We strive to encourage a healthy, sustainable lifestyle,” Arga said.