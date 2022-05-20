Man found shot to death inside vehicle riddled with bullets in Third Ward area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Third Ward Friday morning.
According to Houston police, the man’s body was found inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Tuam shortly before 11 a.m.
Police said a suspect driving a white vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Our homicide detectives are en route to the 3400 block of Tuam Street after an adult male was fatally shot just before 11 am.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 20, 2022
