Man found shot to death inside vehicle riddled with bullets in Third Ward area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Third Ward Friday morning.

According to Houston police, the man’s body was found inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Tuam shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said a suspect driving a white vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.