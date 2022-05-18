Santa Fe High School shooting 4 years later: Events planned to mark anniversary of massacre

The ten people who were killed during the May 18, 2018, shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, are seen in this collection of photos.

SANTA FE – Wednesday, March 18, marks the fourth anniversary of the Sante Fe High School shooting where 10 people were killed and 13 others were wounded by a lone gunman in 2018.

In remembrance of the victims, Santa Fe residents will gather at 3:30 p.m. at Santa Fe High School at the Unfillable Chair, located at 16000 Hwy 6.

Also, on Saturday, May 21, the Santa Fe 10 Memorial Foundation, which is a nonprofit designed to remember and honor the 10 who died and everyone who was impacted during the school shooting, is hosting a “Run in Remembrance 2022″ 5K at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock.

All proceeds from Run in Remembrance 2022 will benefit the Santa Fe Memorial. The event will also include live music, raffles and a silent auction.

Ad

According to the Galveston News, the foundation, which was established in 2019, is attempting to raise $1.6 million for the large memorial and has raised more than $100,000 so far.

In February, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said the accused gunman, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was still not competent to stand trial.

Officials with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said doctors at North Texas State Hospital informed the court they had not yet been able to restore Pagourtzis’ competency. The judge then ordered Pagourtzis to remain hospitalized for up to another 12 months. After that time is up, the judge said Pagourtzis’ mental state will be re-evaluated.

Pagourtzis was first ruled incompetent to stand trial in 2019, 18-months after he was charged with murdering eight classmates, two educators and wounding several others, including a Santa Fe ISD police officer, during his rampage at the school.

Ad

Court records indicate Pagourtizs will plead not guilty by reason of insanity to the murders of Christopher Jake Stone, Sabika Sheikh, Cynthia Tisdale, Shana Fisher, Jared Black, Christian Riley Garcia, Angelique Ramirez, Kimberly Vaughan, Glenda Ann Perkins and Aaron Kyle McLeod.

SEE MORE:

Nearly 4 years later, families still waiting for accused Santa Fe gunman Dimitrios Pagortzis to face trial

Accused Santa Fe shooter trial delayed for up to 1 more year, Galveston County DA’s office says

New memorial designed by UH Architecture students to commemorate Santa Fe victims

Ad

‘Unfillable Chair’ memorial honors Santa Fe HS shooting victims