PHOTOS: 71 wild baby birds with broken wings, other injuries rescued from area the protected animals were using as breeding ground

Dozens of injured birds whose nesting area was disturbed are receiving care at the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas

An investigation has been launched after dozens of migratory birds were discovered injured or dead in an area being used as a breeding ground by the protected species.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department called the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas to assist in rescuing more than seventy great blue herons and great egrets on Friday, May 13.

Texas Game Wardens with TPWD provided photos of the birds being rescued. (Texas Game Wardens - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

The rescue occurred in the Town Lake neighborhood in Cypress. The circumstances of how the birds were hurt were not immediately released, but the Houston SPCA reported that several birds were found alive inside a trash bag that also contained dead birds.

According to a news release, the team found “scores of injured and/or orphaned juvenile great blue herons and great egrets.” Injuries included broken wings, mangled legs, and internal injuries suffered after their nesting area had been disrupted.

Dozens of injured birds whose nesting area was disturbed are receiving care at the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas (Houston SPCA - Wildlife Center of Texas)

Houston SPCA says Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting an investigation into the bird deaths and injuries.

The surviving birds are receiving treatment by veterinarians at the Wildlife Center of Texas. Once they are rehabilitated, they will be released back into the wild.

Egrets and herons are migratory birds and are protected by state law, in addition to being federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) which protects 1,000 species. Under the MBTA, it is illegal to kill, injure, or capture the protected birds.

The Wildlife Center of Texas cares for hundreds of different species every year. To learn more or to support the organization’s rescue and rehabilitation work, visit Wildlife Center of Texas online.