Boy, 16, shot 8 times in shootout in west Houston shopping ceter parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times when a hail of gunfire erupted at a west Houston shopping center parking lot early Sunday.

According to Houston police, patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress in the 13900 block of Westheimer Rd. around 1 a.m.

Arriving units did not located any victims at the scene, but observed blown out windows from multiple businesses and dozens of bullet casings littering the lot. .

HPD then received a call about two gunshot victims who had arrived in a private vehicle at a small emergency room at 14520 Memorial Dr.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported the victims, ages 16 and 18, by ambulance to another hospital.

The 16-year-old sustained at least eight bullet wounds and was listed in stable condition.

It was not known how many times the 18-year-old was shot but he, too, was also in stable condition.

HPD then received a call about another shooting victim near Westheimer Rd and Richmond.

There, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and determined he was also involved in the earlier shooting, believing he and the teens were firing at each other, police said.