Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to host baby formula giveaway in Third Ward for mothers, children in need

Baby formula shortage: This is how Houstonians and Texans can get help

HOUSTON – U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is hosting a baby formula giveaway on Saturday, May 14 for mothers and children in need.

In partnership with the nonprofit National Association of Christian Churches, the drive-thru giveaway will take place at Jack Yates High School, located at 3650 Alabama Street in Third Ward from 2-6 p.m.

A news conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. where Jackson Lee plans to speak. KPRC 2 will bring the news conference live in the video player above.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be held at the event for adults and children in need of a vaccine or a booster shot. COVID-19 tests will also be offered.

IF YOU GO:

Baby formula giveaway -- Jack Yates High School

3650 Alabama Street, Houston

Saturday, May 14 from 2-6 p.m.

