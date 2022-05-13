Baby formula shortage -- How to report price gouging

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – Frustration and panic are growing for many formula-feeding parents as many store shelves continue to be empty or low on supply following the recall by formula maker Abbott, stemming from contamination concerns.

The recall wiped out many brands covered by WIC, a federal program like food stamps that serves women, infants and children, though the program now permits brand substitutes.

As the shortage continues to impact parents, the Harris County Attorney’s Office wants to make sure some suppliers or businesses are not taking advantage of families by price gouging.

For those who need to report price gouging, please visit http://cao.harriscountytx.gov/price-gouging. You can also text 346-354-7459 or send an email to ConsumerHelp@cao.hctx.net.