Identities released of 2 men who killed each other in shootout at NE Houston game room, police say

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men at 4934 Laura Koppe Road.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after two men killed each other in a shootout in northeast Houston on Friday.

The victims are identified as Anthony Craig Galentine, 60, and Joshay Craig Baldwin, 40.

According to HPD, patrol officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to a shooting at a game room in the 4900 block of Laura Koppe Road and found one man, unresponsive, in the driver’s side of a white Mercedes Benz in the parking lot.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers then went inside the business and found another man on the floor by the entry door. He had also suffered gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported that man to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation determined the men, who knew each other and were regular customers at local gaming locations, got into an argument at another location a short time earlier. The men eventually met up again at the game room on Laura Koppe and, after a verbal exchange, both pulled out guns and fatally shot each other.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.