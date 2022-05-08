Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Dickinson, police say

DICKINSON, Texas – An investigation is underway after police said a man was fatally shot in Dickinson Saturday.

It happened around 9:37 a.m. in the 3300 block of Gulf Freeway.

According to officers with the Dickinson Police Department, they received two separate calls about shots being fired near the scene. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who hasn’t been identified. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Police are conducting an ongoing investigation and more updates are expected to be provided at a later time.