Man charged with assault of a family member in city’s east side

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of another person in Houston’s east side on Wednesday.

Marcus Eli Garza, 22, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon.

According to HPD, patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 9400 block of East Avenue L shortly after midnight and found Timothy Ramirez, 32, in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Ramirez to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A short time later, Garza exited the house and was arrested without incident. Police said officers recovered a gun at the scene.

Garza admitted to his involvement in the shooting and was subsequently charged, police said.