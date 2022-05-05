Bodycam video shows deadly officer-involved shooting of suspect who allegedly took gun inside business in NW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on April 9 in northwest Houston.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road near Veteran Memorial on Saturday around 5:50 p.m.

Police said the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Richard Nichols, was inside of the building harassing people before officers were called to the scene.

When Houston police arrived, they learned Nichols was wanted on a parole violation for organized criminal activity.

Officers said they found Nicols sitting inside the business with a gun on the table. In the surveillance video, you can hear officers command Nicols to put his hands up. When Nicols responded, “for what” and appeared to stand up from his seat, one of the officers could be heard yelling for him to put his hands up before shooting him multiple times.

Investigators said at least three officers discharged their weapons during the shooting.

Nicols was transported to the hospital where he later died.

None of the officers were injured. The officers are assigned to the North Patrol Division. Officer D. Blackerby was sworn in as an officer in December 2018, Officer J. Pavlica in December 2014 and Officer J. Mayfield in August 2021.

As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents within the city limits, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

HPD releases bodycam footage of all deadly officer-involved shootings within 30 days as part of the Mayor’s Task Force on Policing Reform. Houston police Chief Troy Finner agreed with the adherence to the recommendation, saying there cannot be a talk of transparency without action.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.