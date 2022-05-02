Man in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles on Highway 6: HCSO

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies said he was struck by two vehicles in northwest Harris County Sunday.

I happened on Highway 6 around 10:40 p.m.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a man attempted to cross Highway 6 and was struck by a Ford Explorer. Deputies said the driver stopped and tried to render aid but the victim was struck again by a Dodge Challenger.

Investigators said both drivers involved remained at the scene and weren’t intoxicated.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by Life Flight, deputies said. He is currently in critical condition.