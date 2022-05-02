2 kids killed in house fire identified as the children of a Galveston firefighter, officials say

Friends and family members identify the children killed in a house fire Saturday as Logan and Jade, the children of Galveston firefighter Dustin Jones.

GALVESTON, Texas – The father who desperately tried to save his two children from a burning home over the weekend is a firefighter with the Galveston Fire Department, officials confirm.

The fire broke out around 2:35 a.m. Saturday on 21st Street and Avenue K.

The father, Dustin Jones, managed to get out of the house and tried to rescue his two children; ages 2 and 3.

He and neighbors tried to go back inside, but smoke and flames were too heavy.

Warren Mies, a navy veteran who lives behind the home told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that his neighbor banged on his door alerting him to the fire. He and his friends, who are Army veterans, attempted to crawl inside to rescue the children, but authorities at the scene told them to step back.

“[The neighbor] yelled, ‘call for help the house is on fire. The kids are inside,’” he said, “Trying to get inside the window because we asked my neighbor, ‘what room are the kids in?’ He told us they were in the back bedroom.”

More than 20 firefighters responded to the scene and eventually located the children, identified by friends and family members as Logan and Jade, in a back bedroom.

They were both rushed to UTMB Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Family members said their grandfather is also a firefighter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.