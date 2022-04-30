74º

2 children dead after house fire in Galveston, firefighters say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Firefighters on scene after a house fire broke out in Galveston Saturday morning. 2 children died. (KPRC 2 Rilwan Balogun)

GALVESTON, Texas – Two children died at the hospital after a fire broke out inside a two-story home in Galveston early Saturday, firefighters said.

According to Galveston Assistant Chief R. Pearson, firefighters responded at around 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of 21st Street and Avenue K.

A father and two children were inside. Fire Chief Olsen said the father woke up and saw heavy smoke, then ran out as soon as firefighters arrived.

Both children, a 2-year-old, and a 5-year-old were rescued from the home and were taken to UTMB in Galveston where they later died.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation by Galveston Fire Marshal and Arson.

