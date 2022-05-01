KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Checo, an adventurous pup who awaits an epic journey

Meet 7-month-old Checo, a Dalmatian mix who earned the nickname “Checo the Explorer.”

According to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society, he’s a natural explorer, which earned him that name.

You’ll want to stock up on some tennis balls, because Checo LOVES them. He could nibble on them for hours and hours.

Volunteers say Checo does well in a home with lots of toys and plenty of outdoor adventure. He could also be a great travel buddy if you go out on adventures!

Meet Checo at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Checo into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Ad

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Lyle

Lyle with his new adopter! (Houston Humane Society/KPRC)

Last week, we met Lyle, a goofy puppy who is looking for his first-ever family.

The shelter is happy to report that Lyle FOUND his first family!

His adopter told HHS that she saw Lyle on KPRC 2 and instantly fell in love! She was looking for a companion after losing her other dogs after recently retiring, and now she plans to spoil Lyle with a big yard and a pond to play in!

She also shares that she plans to keep Lyle’s name.