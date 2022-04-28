Woman charged after shooting boyfriend at Westchase area apartment, police say

Latonya Deshall Malone, 42, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon.

HOUSTON – A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at an apartment in Houston’s Westchase area Tuesday morning.

According to Houston police, officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 7 a.m. to an apartment in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane.

They arrived to find Johnny Eason, 31, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics transported Eason to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Eason’s girlfriend, Malone, initially told officers she was asleep in the bedroom when the shooting occurred. She later changed that story, admitting to her role in the shooting, police said.

Malone was subsequently charged and transported to jail.