Group of thieves arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converters from Cinemark Theatre in Pasadena, police say

Here's what we know

PASADENA – A group of people attempting to steal catalytic converters from a movie theatre parking lot in Pasadena has been arrested, according to police.

Pasadena police responded to reports of a theft in progress at the Cinemark Theatre located in the 2100 block of Beltway 8.

“They have been rising across the nation... 300% across the nation and 150% in Pasadena alone,” Lt. Holt with Pasadena Police said.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description in the theatre’s parking lot.

“This particular crime, it only takes a few seconds with a power tool to cut these things off,” Holt said.

Officers said they found six catalytic converters, 19 saw blades, two reciprocating saws, two debit cards (which possibly belonged to victims of identity theft), and other items.

“We’re putting extra patrols in the retail parts of the city. We’re paying overtime for extra officers to come out and patrol,” Holt said. “I’m hoping the number of thefts goes down.”

All of the suspects involved were arrested and charged with felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.