HOUSTON – A woman was rescued from a donation box in north Houston Wednesday, authorities said.

The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a possible rescue in the 7800 block of W. Tidwell around 3:40 a.m.

When units arrived at the scene, they located a woman trapped inside a clothing donation box.

With the help of HFD’s request truck, authorities said they were able to extricate the woman from the box.

Police said it took nearly 30 minutes for them to get the woman out.