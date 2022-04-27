Has your child talked to ‘Lizzy?’: Suspected Calif. child predator arrested, possible victims in Houston

Suspect pretended to be a young girl named "Lizzy," in order to lure and groom children.

HOUSTON – Parents are being urged to check their children’s digital devices for any possible communication with a girl named “Lizzy,” who investigators said is really a man luring children to engage in child pornography. The suspect lives in California, but evidence shows he reached out to kids in Houston and other parts of Texas.

The Sacramento Internet Children’s Against Crimes Task Force (ICAC) received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pertaining to an online account suspected of uploading child sexual abuse material onto the internet.

Map shows reach of possible victims across the United States. (KPRC)

On Dec. 1, 2021, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Sacramento Valley High Tech Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis.

Investigators said numerous screen recordings were found on Davis’ digital devices depicting children engaged in sexual acts.

Evidence shows that Davis generated numerous fictitious social media accounts masquerading himself as a prepubescent female child named “Lizzy” in order to befriend, then “groom” children, investigators said.

The investigation allegedly revealed that, after establishing a relationship with the children, Davis would speak to them using sexually explicit language and send them pornographic videos. He would then convince some of the children to produce their own pornography, showing themselves engaging in acts with siblings and other children known to them.

Investigators said numerous files and multiple accounts of victims were discovered in Davis’ possession.

Davis’ alleged victims vary in age, but investigators said the general ages were between 6 and 13 years old.

Police believe Davis communicated with nearly 100 children, and believe there could be more.

Officials are urging parents to please check your children’s digital devices to see if there has been any communication with “Lizzy,” and also be on the lookout for any other suspicious activity.

Investigators said evidence shows Davis was mostly communicating with the children between late 2020 and Dec. 2021.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at icac@sacsheriff.com.