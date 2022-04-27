Barn filled with fireworks, explosives material discovered in Montgomery County; 5 residents evacuated: Officials

PORTER, Texas – Firefighters near Porter had to destroy a barn filled with fireworks and other explosives that were discovered Tuesday, officials said.

Officials with the Porter Fire Department said they were dispatched to a HAZMAT call on Ferne Drive Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived at the scene, they were met by a man who had been in the woods and discovered an old barn loaded with what he described as explosives.

Officials said inside the cabin were components to make fireworks, including the chemicals to give them color and sparkle. Over 50 pounds of explosive powder was also found, investigators said. PFD then flagged the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in the situation.

Investigators said the material was considered to be too volatile to attempt to move. The fire marshal’s office alerted ATF, who also responded to the scene. Officials said they were able to contact the person who now owns the property and got permission to burn the barn with the explosives in it. Deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they shut down Ferne Drive and five residents were evacuated from the area.

Officials said just after 7:30 p.m. and with the help of a robot, a fire was set to destroy the explosives.

Within seconds, witnesses said a large explosion was heard in the area as a large column of smoke rose into the sky.

Investigators learned that the old barn, which was collapsing, had been owned by an elderly man who had passed several years ago. According to neighbors, the man was into firework sales and pyrotechnic displays.

A drone was positioned over the cabin to monitor the situation and firefighters remained on the scene as the blaze burned out to ensure all the chemicals were destroyed.