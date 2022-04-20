Glow-in-the-dark Texas river: Experience the magic of nighttime on the water in a crystal clear kayak

SAN MARCOS, Texas – There are some things that exist in Texas that you can’t believe truly exist here, but they do.

The coastal beauty. The stunning parks. The over-the-top real estate.

And what about that extremely clear water that glows so beautifully in the dark, teeming with life?

Yes, we can confirm it’s here in Texas, too.

If you’re headed to the San Marcos River this year, let us let you in on something our sister station KSAT recently featured -- Paddle SMTX. It’s a family-owned company that offers paddle tours of the river at night and they make the river glow with beautiful colors and highlight the wonder that is the river.

Crystal kayak glow tours provide the night adventurer a chance to paddle down the river in a specially-equipped kayak that makes the river glow with LED lights. “The kayaks’ translucent hull acts as a magnifying glass, allowing paddlers to see the fish and wildlife in the river below,” KSAT wrote.

It all started when Luke Adamson and his four brothers started Paddle SMTX in 2015. Read more about the company’s journey, see more photos and learn more about the experience you can find with the company on the river here. (We especially like the funny bit about the company and their experiences with skinny dipping folks on their tours.)

