This is not a drill! Taco Bell to bring back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza; see when you can finally taste its goodness

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Taco Bell Mexican pizza (CNN Newsource)

HOUSTON – Let’s get ready to fiesta, y’all! Because Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite after two years: The Mexican Pizza.

The beloved cult-favorite that embraced fans for years was removed from the menu in 2020. After numerous rumors, petitions, and memorials, the company heard them loud and clear.

“While rumors of the Mexican Pizza’s return have been swirling for months, it hasn’t been publicly confirmed until now,” Taco Bell said in statement.

Taco Bell enlisted pop star Doja Cat, who became “the voice of the Taco Bell people” to break the news to her fans on social media.

“I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way!” she told her audience in a video from her performance this past weekend at Coachella.

The Mexican Pizza is made with ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crispy, golden tortillas. It is topped with melted cheese and diced tomatoes, and fans love it because it is customizable to fit any type of vegetarian diet.

Fans who are part of Taco Bell’s loyalty program will get early access to the pizza beginning May 17 before fully launching at participating restaurants on May 19, the company said.

Are you excited about the Mexican Pizza coming back? Tell us in the comments below!

