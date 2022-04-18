66º

Search underway for 17-year-old with autism missing since Saturday, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Kobe Taylor, 17 (HPD)

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Saturday.

Officers said Kobe Taylor was last seen in the 600 block of Berry Road walking in an unknown direction.

According to HPD, Kobe was last seen wearing a black and burgundy shirt, grey shorts, grey and blue shoes, and two backpacks-- one blue and one black.

Anyone with information on Kobe’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD’s Missing Person Unit at (832) 394-1840.

