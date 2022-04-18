Possibly intoxicated woman in critical condition after chase, fiery crash in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A woman is in critical condition after police said she led officers on a chase and then caused a fiery crash in southwest Houston Monday.

It happened in the 2200 block of Southwest Freeway around 1:25 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle with no lights on that was swerving. Police said the driver stopped and handed her driver’s license to the officer, then fled the scene.

Investigators said the woman, who smelled of alcohol, was driving on the Southwest Freeway, exited on the feeder and then crashed into a sign, causing the sign and the vehicle to catch on fire.

Officers and officials with the Houston Fire Department were able to rescue the woman from the burning vehicle and extinguish the flames, HPD said.

At this time, police said the woman is believed to have been intoxicated. She is currently in critical condition.