Person dies after struck by vehicle while walking in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck in the southwest side of town Monday afternoon.
According to HPD, a person was walking in the 9800 block of United Drive shortly before 12:30 p.m. when he or she was struck by a vehicle.
The victim died at the scene.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
HPD Commanders and PIO are also en route to this scene.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 18, 2022
Please avoid the area.#houtraffic #hounews https://t.co/jN4hgqTpYB