77º

Local News

Person dies after struck by vehicle while walking in southwest Houston, HPD says

Tags: Auto-pedestrian accident, Southwest Houston, Houston Police Department, HPD
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck in the southwest side of town Monday afternoon.

According to HPD, a person was walking in the 9800 block of United Drive shortly before 12:30 p.m. when he or she was struck by a vehicle.

The victim died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.