KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dahlia, a pup who’s training to be next year’s Cadbury bunny

If you ever wanted a pup who would greet you each time you come home, Dahlia is the one for you!

According to the Houston Humane Society, it’s her favorite thing to do. She also loves to roll on her back and enjoy allllll the belly rubs.

Dahlia would be a perfect pup for anyone who enjoys their relaxing time and lounging. She is also treat-motivated and will give the goofiest smile for all the treats.

Volunteers at HHS say she also makes the cutest bunny. Could she become the next Cadbury bunny?

Meet Dahlia at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Dahlia into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Penny

Penny, with her new owner! (Houston Humane Society)

In February, we met Penny, a pup who spent a year at HHS and was afraid of humans at first.

After reading her bio, her adopter shared that he was drawn by Penny, and could not pass it up! He plans to cook smoked salmon on Saturdays and burgers as well.

Her adopter also shared that he plans to change her name, but will keep the root word “Pen-.”