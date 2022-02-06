KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Penny, a ‘Certified PAWSOME’ pup who loves movie nights

Longtime resident Penny was once afraid of humans, but today, she’s ready to meet her new family!

According to the Houston Humane Society, Penny has been at the shelter for over 300 days. She was usually shy inside the kennel and would rarely interact with people.

With thanks to trainers at Petsuites Pearland, Penny was eligible for special training and boarding for eight weeks to learn how to be a great dog and face her fear of people.

After learning a few tricks, including basic ones such as sit, stay, and come, Penny was now “certified PAWSOME,” and overcame her fears!

Volunteers at HHS said Penny would make a great companion during movie nights, as she LOVES to snuggle with her humans.

Meet Penny at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Penny into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.