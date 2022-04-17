76º

Bond set at $400K for man accused of causing multi-vehicle crash that killed innocent driver following high-speed chase

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Damian West, 21, in PC Court on Sunday morning (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The man accused of attempting to flee from officers in a pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash, killing one person and injuring another faced a judge Sunday morning.

Damian West, 21, is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

During a hearing, the judge announced bond conditions that include no driving without permission, no drugs or firearms, GPS monitoring, and random urine analysis. West is also subject to 24-hour house arrest.

The judge then issued “high bond” due to community safety and concerns, with bond set at $300,000 for felony murder and $100,000 for aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.

According to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office, West was previously charged with unlawful carry of a weapon in February of 2021.

Damian West, 21 charged with murder and aggravated assault. (Houston Police Department)

WHAT HAPPENED?

The pursuit began after Houston police officers tried to stop a driver at an H-E-B in the 1000 block of Kempwood Drive in northwest Houston.

Officers spotted West in a group that was consistent with a street takeover, according to police.

RELATED: Man charged with murder after innocent driver killed in multi-vehicle crash following police chase in NW Houston, HPD says

West led police on a high-speed chase before he blew through a red light, hitting a vehicle with two people inside and caused a chain reaction crash to several vehicles nearby.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the 15300 block of Hempstead Road near West Little York, officials say.

One driver died at the scene, and a passenger was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said a total of five vehicles were involved in the crash.

