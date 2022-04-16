76º

Innocent bystander killed after multi-vehicle crash following police chase in NW Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A person was killed after their vehicle was hit during a multi-vehicle crash caused by a driver who was attempting to flee police, officials said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the chase began when officers tried to stop a reckless driver at the H-E-B in the 1000 block of Kempwood Drive.

The suspect then took police on a high-speed chase before they reportedly blew through a red light, hit a car, and caused a chain reaction crash to several vehicles nearby.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the 15300 block of Hempstead Road near West Little York, officials say.

The victim who died from the crash was an innocent bystander, HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien highlighted. A female passenger in that car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is believed a total of five vehicles were hit during the crash.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare said the DA’s office has accepted charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful carrying of a weapon on the suspect. The suspect was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

