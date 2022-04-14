Suspect arrested, charged in 2021 deadly shooting of 18-year-old in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas – A suspect accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in east Houston in 2021 has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department.

Dalessandro Bou, 18, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the 176th State District Court. Police said he fatally shot David Cuadrado, 18.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7200 Avenue N. around 11 a.m. on November 30, 2021.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found Cuadrado lying in a grassy area with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.

Further investigation identified Bou as the suspect in the shooting, HPD said.

Police said Bou is currently in custody in the Harris County Jail on unrelated felony charges.