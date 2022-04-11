HPD: Suspect charged after shootout erupts between front seat, back seat passengers in vehicle in SW Houston

William Clayton Andrews, 36, is charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in southwest Houston on Saturday.

William Clayton Andrews, 36, is charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to HPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 9700 block of South Post Oak Road around 11 p.m.

They arrived to find a man lying dead in the back seat of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway. The victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According I.L. Duplechain, a commander with the Houston Police Department, one woman and two male passengers were riding in a car when an argument broke out between the men. Both men began shooting at each other, and both were struck by bullets.

The victim in the back seat died. The other man, Andrews, sustained a gunshot wound to his wrist. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. The woman was not injured.

Ad

“It was entirely within the car, it was the people involved inside. The passengers, it was an argument between them that led to the shooting,” Duplechain said.

Andrews was subsequently charged in the shooting.

The identity of the victim, believed to be 30 to 40 years of age, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

At this time, the department does not believe there is a continuous threat to the general public.