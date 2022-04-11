Mother accused of shooting her kid’s father in arm, leg after he showed up with his current girlfriend during child drop-off

HOUSTON – A man was shot by the mother of his children Sunday night because he had his current girlfriend in the car with them when he arrived to drop off his children, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Beldart Street in southeast Houston.

“This is shocking,” Shaniqua Hudson said.

Hudson, who has lived in the neighborhood a few years, said she’s still processing what went on outside her home.

Hudson first heard the sound of gunshots, and when she looked outside, she saw a car crashed into a pole.

“All I seen was police, yellow tape,” she said. “Police and yellow tape there. The top of the pole is down in those people’s yard.”

KPRC spoke to the suspect’s grandmother who lives at the home where the shooting happened. She didn’t want to go on camera, but told us she answered the door around 9 p.m. and took her 5-month-old granddaughter inside the home. She said, moments later, she heard screams from outside to call police.

HPD said the father was shot twice; once in the arm and once in the leg.

“When you do the unthinkable like that it’s scary because the bullets could of went in anyone’s house around here,” Hudson said. “I have a grandbaby. I have my daughter. I have my son.”

Police said the child and the current girlfriend were not injured and the father had non life-threatening injuries.

The mother was taken into custody and will be charged with aggravated assault on a family member, police said.

“People need to think before they react to something like that,” Hudson said. “It shouldn’t have happened, it’s crazy.”