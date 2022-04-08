Man struck, killed by oncoming vehicle in Pasadena, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Texas – A man was found dead after police in Pasadena said he was struck by an oncoming vehicle Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Spencer Highway and Federal Road at around 5:45 a.m.

Details on how the crash unfolded were not immediately available. According to Pasadena PD, the man was transported to an area hospital where he died.

+++Crash Investigation+++ You will see a large police presence in the area of Spencer and Federal this morning due to a... Posted by Pasadena Police Department on Friday, April 8, 2022

The driver that struck the man stayed on the scene. Police said intoxication did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The area is closed off by officers as they investigate the crash. Residents are urged to avoid the area.