Harris County sheriff’s deputy Darren Almendarez to be laid to rest Friday

HOUSTON – The funeral for Harris County sheriff’s deputy Darren Almendarez will take place Friday.

The funeral will be held at Humble First Assembly of God, which is located at 1915 FM 1960 Bypass Road.

The visitation for Almendarez’s family will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the public can visit between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at noon and will be followed by a police ceremony outside in the church’s parking lot from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The procession will begin at 2 p.m. as his body is to be escorted to his final resting place at Brookside.

Almendarez was killed in the line of duty after he was shot last Thursday by three alleged catalytic converter suspects in north Harris County.