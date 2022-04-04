68º

Procession scheduled for fallen veteran HCSO deputy Darren Almendarez on Monday

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – A procession is scheduled for Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot and killed last Thursday by three alleged catalytic converter suspects in north Harris County.

According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the procession will begin with the following route:

  • Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail and Cambridge Street
  • Cambridge Street to 610 Service Road
  • 610 West Loop to Ella Boulevard
  • Ella Boulevard to West 34th Street
  • Dignity Care Center on West 34th Street in northwest Houston.

The procession will begin at 8 a.m. KPRC 2 will provide a livestream in the video player on Monday.

