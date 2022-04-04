Procession scheduled for fallen veteran HCSO deputy Darren Almendarez on Monday

HOUSTON – A procession is scheduled for Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot and killed last Thursday by three alleged catalytic converter suspects in north Harris County.
According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the procession will begin with the following route:
- Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail and Cambridge Street
- Cambridge Street to 610 Service Road
- 610 West Loop to Ella Boulevard
- Ella Boulevard to West 34th Street
- Dignity Care Center on West 34th Street in northwest Houston.
The procession will begin at 8 a.m. KPRC 2 will provide a livestream in the video player on Monday.
