Procession scheduled for fallen veteran HCSO deputy Darren Almendarez on Monday

HOUSTON – A procession is scheduled for Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot and killed last Thursday by three alleged catalytic converter suspects in north Harris County.

According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the procession will begin with the following route:

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail and Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street to 610 Service Road

610 West Loop to Ella Boulevard

Ella Boulevard to West 34th Street

Dignity Care Center on West 34th Street in northwest Houston.

The procession will begin at 8 a.m. KPRC 2 will provide a livestream in the video player on Monday.

