WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A school bus was involved in a crash in Waller County Thursday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 31000 block of FM 2920 around 7:35 a.m.

According to officials, the bus was from Waller ISD and was carrying one student.

No injuries were reported from the bus driver or the student, officials said.

Details on how the crash happened are not available at this time.