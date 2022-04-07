Aldine residents voicing concerns over concrete batch plant in community

HOUSTON – Janice Wright said it has been over a year since new neighbors knocked over the fence in her backyard.

“They broke this thinger-doodle off,” Wright said, picking up a cap from a post she said was broken. “They tore the whole fence up,” Wright continued.

According to Wright, crews clearing a lot behind her home damaged her fence and promises to fix it have yet to be filled. The lot is home to a proposed concrete batch plant, located at 10945 Eastex Freeway, which abuts Wright’s property on Nuggent Street.

Wright opposes the plant, which is being proposed by Avant-Garde Construction Company. The proposal is currently in the permitting process with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Neighbors in the community that would surround the plant expressed concern Wednesday over its construction at a rally held at James Driver All-Inclusive Park, which would directly abut the facility.

“This is a brand new park. We just got it,” said Gloria Martinez, mother of two young daughters who attend nearby Scarborough Elementary School.

“For me, at least, and for my daughters, I just want them to have clean air.”

Others agree and with signs in hand Wednesday pleaded for the project’s permit not to be approved. They argue the Aldine community as one too many concrete batch facilities, fearing a lack of access to clean air.

“We cannot afford another one and especially with the investments that we made here. This park is intended to draw the community out of their homes,” said Adrian Garcia, commissioner, Harris County Precinct 2.

Neighbors fear the concrete batch plant will send people back inside, afraid of what’s blowing in the air. Opponents pointed to a map, which plotted eight concrete batch plants already in operation in Aldine.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee says that’s no coincidence.

“Time and time again they’ve shown that they’re not going to take these facilities to River Oaks, they’re going to bring them to Aldine – out here. They’re going to bring them to Fifth Ward,” Meneffee said.

Meliton Gomez, owner, Avant-Garde Construction Company also attended Wednesday’s rally and spoke with elected officials, as well as residents, upon conclusion of the rally. Gomez said his company would work on continuing to ensure the facility will be safe for nearby residents.

Gomez told residents at the rally the plant would be safe and he is willing to work with the community.

Yet Gomez and a partner named Ivan initially declined comment, until KPRC 2 pushed for answers. Gomez wouldn’t talk; however, a man who identified himself as Ivan did. Ivan told KPRC 2 the facility would be safe and that the company will work with concerned residents.

“We’re willing to work with the community in any way we can to make sure that things are safe,” Ivan said. While those linked to the owner insisted the facility would put residents’ safety first, Ivan wouldn’t say how the business feels about residents’ concerns.

“The community says they’ve got one too many of these batch plants facilities in the area, so they’re concerned about their health and wellness,” pressed KPRC 2 reporter Brandon Walker.

“Can you leave me alone, sir? Thank you,” Ivan responded.

A public hearing with the TCEQ is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. Concerned residents will testify against the approval of the facility’s permit.

The hearing will be held at Aldine Management District, located at 2909 East Aldine Amphitheatre Drive.