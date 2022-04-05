Here are 5 Cinco de Mayo events happening in Houston

Houston is ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Five weeks out from the holiday, businesses have already announced events to commemorate the day.

Here are five events happening on Cinco De Mayo:

Cinco De Mayo Kickoff

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: Market Square Park – 301 Milam, Houston

What: Kick off your Cinco De Mayo festivities at Market Square Park with the world’s largest pinata and live mariachi and DJ performances. Attendees can also enjoy a Cinco de Mayo mini-market and explore nearby bars and restaurants in Houston’s most historic neighborhood.

Admission is FREE.

Click here for more details.

H-Town Live!

9 p.m. Thursday, May 5

House of Blues Foundation Room – 1204 Caroline Street, Houston

H-Town Live! Cinco De Mayo edition will feature performances by Soup Flame, Lil Cas, Rozay, Ricky Versetti, Tio Choko, and Marty Obey.

Admission is FREE.

Click here to claim tickets.

Lake Houston Rotary’s Cinco de Mayo Golf Tournament

When: 8 a.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: Tour 18 Golf Course – 3102 Farm to Market 1960 E, Humble

What: The Rotary Club of Lake Houston is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Golf Tournament to raise money for charity. The tournament helps provide funding to many community organizations.

Registration starts at $125 for a single player and $400 for a group of four.

Click here for more details.

Official Houston Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: The Dogwood – 2403 Bagby Street, Houston

What: Hosted by PubCrawls.com, Houstonians can enjoy an evening bar hopping at all the best bars in Houston. The event includes exclusive drink specials, digital crawl map, live DJ’s at select venues and helpful PubCrawl staff at check-in locations

Tickets start at $10.99.

Click here for more details.

Raquel Cepeda in Concert: 5 de Mayo & All That Jazz

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: The Heights Theater – 339 W 19th St, Houston

What: Raquel Cepeda presents “5 De Mayo & All That Jazz,” a concert celebrating Mexican and Latin American culture and exploring its sounds featuring original music.

Click here to purchase tickets.