2 of 3 charged in fatal shooting of HCSO deputy could face death penalty

HOUSTON – Two of three suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez appeared in court Tuesday morning.

“We are definitely under a crime wave in Houston Texas,” Caroline Dozier, Harris County Division chief in trial bureau said.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Almendarez was shot last Thursday night while trying to stop three men from stealing his catalytic converter during a trip to the grocery store.

Joshua Stewart, 23, Fredarius Clark, 19 and 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy are charged with capital murder.

Tardy and Clark faced a judge, Tuesday. For Tardy, the death penalty is not an option.

“He is charged with capital murder because he is 17 years of age the U.S. Supreme Court said some time ago that you can not seek the death penalty,” Alvin Nunnery, Tardy’s court appointed attorney said.

Dozier says they are confident about the capital murder charge for Stewart, Clark and Tardy. She says they are investigating if a fourth person was involved.

“It is absolutely clear there were three individuals,” she said. “There is the possibility there could of been another individual.”

Right now, the three men charged are being kept apart.

“It’s imperative, it’s absolutely imperative that we get this right,” Dozier said.

The three men are expected back in court on May 10 for a bond hearing.

