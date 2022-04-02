1 of 3 suspects accused in deadly shooting of veteran HCSO deputy appears in court overnight

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One of the three suspects accused of fatally shooting of Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy appeared in court overnight on Saturday.

Joshua Stewart, 23, faced a judge during probable cause court. He is charged with capital murder for the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez.

During the court session, a judge found probable cause on the felony offense, and his bond was deferred until Monday in trial court.

Investigators said Stewart, along with two other suspects, 19-year-old Fredarius Clark and 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy, shot Almendarez, who was off-duty as he was trying to stop the suspects from stealing his catalytic converter during a trip to the grocery store.

Court documents revealed that the DA’s office states “clear and strong evidence” that Stewart is not entitled to bail.

Both Stewart and Fredarius Clark are set to appear in court on Monday. It is unclear when 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy, who was arrested Friday night according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, will appear before a judge.

