Funeral arrangements released for fallen HCSO Deputy Almendarez

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements have been set and released to the public for fallen Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez.

The funeral will be held on April 8 at Humble First Assembly of God, located at 1915 FM 1960 Bypass Road.

Family visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the public can visit between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The funeral will then begin at noon and be followed by a police ceremony outside in the church’s parking lot from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A procession will begin at 2 p.m. as his body will be escorted to his final resting place at Brookside.

Almendarez was killed in the line of duty after he was shot last Thursday by three alleged catalytic converter suspects in north Harris County.

