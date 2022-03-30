Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make stops in Houston: This is where to score exclusive merch, treats

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to make two stops in the Houston area.

On Saturday, April 9, the truck will return to The Woodlands Mall, offering fans the opportunity to shop exclusive Hello Kitty-themed merchandise and treats.

Goodies from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

Hello Kitty Cafe truck rolls into The Woodlands Saturday (KPRC 2)

The cafe on wheels will be parked near Pottery Barn and Shake Shack from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Houstonians will have a second opportunity to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck the following week.

On Saturday, April 16, the truck will stop in Friendswood at Baybrook Mall.

Fans can find the truck near the lawn by Gloria’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

