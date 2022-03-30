5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, March 30

FILE - Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and up, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Here are things to know for Wednesday, March 30:

1. Father finds burglar on top of 6-year-old son in bed; bond for habitual felon set at $200K, documents show

Bond has been set at $200,000 for a habitual felon accused of breaking into a home on Monday and attempting to sexually assault a 6-year-old boy.

Boroskie Richard, 37, has been charged with burglary of a habitation. Texas Department of Public Safety records show he has a lengthy and violent criminal history.

According to court documents, Richard broke into a family’s home and attacked a young boy who was asleep in bed. The boy’s father heard his son screaming and rushed to the room, where he found Richard.

Details of the attack were read aloud in probable cause court.

2. Body found during search for man who went missing while fishing at Buffalo Bayou, Texas EquuSearch says

A body was recovered during the search for a man who went missing while fishing at Buffalo Bayou Saturday afternoon, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Levin Revolorio, 34, was last seen at the bayou near Marron Park, located in the 800 block of N. York Street.

Founder of Texas EquuSeach Tim Miller confirmed that the body was found in the area of where the fisherman went missing.

A medical examiner will determine if the body that was found is Levin.

3. US opens second COVID boosters to 50 and up, others at risk

Americans 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away. That decision expands the additional booster to millions more Americans.

4. Former Klein ISD student wins $90,000 settlement following claims she was harassed for sitting out Pledge of Allegiance

A former Klein ISD student has won a $90,000 settlement years after a lawsuit was filed claiming she was subjected to harassment and discrimination for sitting out the Pledge of Allegiance, according to the civil rights group American Atheists.

“I’m glad that the defendant finally made the smart decision and settled the case before we went to trial,” said Geoffrey Blackwell, litigation counsel for American Atheists who said he was also an attorney for the plaintiff.

The years-long legal case tied to Klein Oak High School has come to an end, he said.

Blackwell said the case was about a student, identified in court records as M.O., sitting out or declining to participate in the pledge at the school.

5. Smoothie King employee fired after allegedly writing racist remark on receipt issued to 3 Black teens

Three Black teens said on last Tuesday after they ordered at Smoothie King on West Davis Drive in Conroe, their receipt read “3 negroes to go.”

A news conference was held outside the Smoothie King on Tuesday, March 29.

“These young beautiful brothers are three young African American men,” said activist Quanell X. “They are three young Black men. They are not three negroes.”

The Rainbow Push Coalition and Quanell X were joined at the news conference by the parents of the teens.

“They should be able to walk into any establishment and not be racially profiled by the color of their skin,” one of the moms said.

