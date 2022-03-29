80º

Jada Pinkett Smith calls for ‘healing’ after Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap

The message came the morning after her husband publicly apologized to the stand-up comedian for hitting him at the 94th Academy Awards.

Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

Jada Pinkett Smith, the subject of the joke that led her husband Will Smith to slap Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, called for “healing” on Tuesday.

“This is the season for healing and I’m here for it,” Pinkett Smith said in a message posted on her verified Instagram account.

Pinkett Smith posted the message the morning after Smith publicly apologized to Rock, saying in a statement that he was “out of line,” “wrong” and “embarrassed.”

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith wrote in the post.

