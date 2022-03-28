Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed girlfriend released after posting bond, docs show

CYPRESS, Texas – A woman who was charged with intoxication manslaughter after her girlfriend was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday made her first court appearance on Monday.

Arely Razo, 26, received a $30,000 bond but was released on bail Sunday, according to court documents.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, on March 25, Razo was driving a red 2018 Chevrolet Cruze in the 12500 block of Telge Road around 2:20 a.m. when she struck a raised curb, lost control of the vehicle and then struck a tree. The vehicle came to a rest partially on the grassy ditch, investigators said.

Razo’s girlfriend, who was identified as Veronica Yolanda Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Razo was taken to a nearby trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. According to investigators, the woman appeared to show signs of intoxication.

A witness told deputies the women, who deputies said were in a relationship, were observed leaving a nearby bar prior to the crash.