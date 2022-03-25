Woman killed in single-vehicle crash caused by intoxicated girlfriend in Cypress, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas – A woman is dead after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said the woman’s girlfriend crashed the vehicle they were in after leaving a bar Friday.

It happened in the 12500 block of Telge around 2:20 a.m.

Deputies and officials with the Cy Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a single-vehicle crash with major damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

A female passenger in her 20′s was pronounced dead at the scene, HCSO said.

Deputies said a female driver in her 20′s was transported to a nearby trauma center. According to investigators, the woman appeared to show signs of intoxication.

A witness told deputies the women, who were in a relationship, were observed leaving a bar down the street prior to the crash.