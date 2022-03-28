Who killed Joseph Jimenez? Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspect wanted for fatally shooting 13-year-old while driving on North Loop

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and Houston police need help finding a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old driver while driving and wounded two other teenagers on the North Loop earlier this month.

It happened on March 17 in the 300 block of North Loop East shortly before 1 a.m.

Investigators said the 13-year-old boy, identified by family members as Joseph Jimenez was driving a black Dodge vehicle along with two teen passengers -- another 13-year-old and a 16-year-old.

That was when police said someone in a black Chevrolet Tahoe fatally shot Joseph in the back multiple times. The other 13-year-old boy was also shot.

Joseph was transported by an ambulance to the hospital, where officers said he later died. The passenger was also transported in stable condition.

Police said the 16-year-old did not suffer any injuries and cooperated with investigators.

Police are still investigating whether the motive of the shooting was road rage or gang-related.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call 713-222-TIPS or submit a tip online here. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.