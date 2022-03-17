13-year-old fatally shot while driving on North Loop identified; teen passenger injured: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teen driver was fatally shot while driving and a teen passenger was injured on the North Loop Thursday, police said.

The teen who killed was identified by family members as 13-year-old Joseph Jimenez.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of North Loop East around 12:50 a.m.

According to investigators, Joseph was driving a black Dodge vehicle and was fatally shot in the back by someone in a black Chevrolet Tahoe while traveling westbound on the North Loop. Another teen in the same vehicle, who is also 13, was shot as well, police said.

Joseph was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead, officers said. The passenger was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Another juvenile passenger who police said is believed to be 16 did not have any injuries. Officers said that the passenger was at the scene and not fully cooperating with investigators.

Right now, police said it is unknown if this shooting was gang-related or road rage. Investigators said most of the rounds were on Joseph’s side of the vehicle.

At this time, police said there is no suspect description or known motive in the shooting. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.